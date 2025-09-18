Roth Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Roth Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $18,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $188.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $190.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

