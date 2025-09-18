Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 89,756 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 89,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,536,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 3.7% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,981,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $72.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.82. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $75.43.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

