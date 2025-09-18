Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 36,857 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,857 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 2.8% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Auour Investments LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 18,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $47.74 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average is $48.91.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

