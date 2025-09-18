Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 23,426 Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Oscar Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Oscar Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 7.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 50.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSCR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Baird R W lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

Oscar Health Stock Down 1.0%

OSCR stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.87.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.01. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

