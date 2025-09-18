Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Invests $592,000 in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. $CCCS

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. CCC Intelligent Solutions comprises approximately 0.3% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter worth $37,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 40.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 28.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions
In related news, Director Eric Wei sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $296,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 866,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,550,825.15. This represents a 97.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 5,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $51,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,047,833 shares of company stock worth $592,668,126 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on CCCS
CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance
Shares of CCCS stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.74 and a beta of 0.74. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.
CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%.CCC Intelligent Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. CCC Intelligent Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CCC Intelligent Solutions
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CCC Intelligent Solutions
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- The Side of Rate Cuts Nobody Is Telling You About
Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.