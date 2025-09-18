Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Invests $592,000 in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. $CCCS

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. CCC Intelligent Solutions comprises approximately 0.3% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter worth $37,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 40.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 28.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In related news, Director Eric Wei sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $296,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 866,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,550,825.15. This represents a 97.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 5,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $51,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,047,833 shares of company stock worth $592,668,126 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCCS shares. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.74 and a beta of 0.74. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%.CCC Intelligent Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. CCC Intelligent Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

