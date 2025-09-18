1,625 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY Purchased by Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,625 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,134,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,697,000 after acquiring an additional 462,807 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,471,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,931,000 after acquiring an additional 67,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 13.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,315,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,317,000 after acquiring an additional 401,918 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,147,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,017,000 after acquiring an additional 371,188 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 41.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,439,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,525,000 after acquiring an additional 710,842 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $988,359.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 412,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,599,763.65. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $91,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,712.96. The trade was a 5.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,828 shares of company stock worth $5,248,928. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDDY. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $198.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on GoDaddy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GDDY

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $144.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.80. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.51 and a 52 week high of $216.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.