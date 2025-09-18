Jackson Square Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ANB Bank raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.5% during the first quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Guidewire Software by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.2% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWRE opened at $247.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.02 and a 200-day moving average of $214.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.83 and a beta of 1.22. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.08 and a 52 week high of $272.60.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.82 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David Franklin Peterson sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $439,837.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,164 shares in the company, valued at $3,440,010.68. The trade was a 11.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 15,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $3,854,104.03. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 158,958 shares in the company, valued at $38,606,129.46. This trade represents a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,730 shares of company stock valued at $23,941,122. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on GWRE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.08.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

