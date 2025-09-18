Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Sells $1,470,000.00 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 660,482 shares in the company, valued at $32,363,618. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4%
Shares of KYMR opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.61. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $53.27.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $11.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.37 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 616.03% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The business’s revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on KYMR. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.42.
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
