Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Sells $1,470,000.00 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 660,482 shares in the company, valued at $32,363,618. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KYMR opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.61. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $53.27.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $11.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.37 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 616.03% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The business’s revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on KYMR. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.42.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

