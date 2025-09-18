Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,665 Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $1,342,678.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 91,980 shares in the company, valued at $16,112,136.60. The trade was a 7.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total value of $1,338,155.70.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $1,347,200.40.

On Monday, September 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $1,315,237.35.

On Friday, September 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,317,613.50.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $1,311,788.10.

On Friday, August 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.83, for a total value of $1,363,066.95.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $1,311,711.45.

On Monday, August 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $1,298,451.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $1,300,980.45.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,274,689.50.

Atlassian Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $172.25 on Thursday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.60 and its 200-day moving average is $201.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,430,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,539,875,000 after purchasing an additional 436,541 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,694,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,845,114,000 after acquiring an additional 573,696 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 66.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,878,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,546 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 21.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,175,000 after acquiring an additional 616,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 24.1% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,894,000 after acquiring an additional 523,035 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $221.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.45.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

