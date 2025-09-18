Insider Buying: ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Purchases 96,286 Shares of Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 96,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.40 per share, with a total value of $3,889,954.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,407,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,050,112.40. This trade represents a 2.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 91,385 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $3,792,477.50.
- On Monday, September 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,256 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.39 per share, with a total value of $714,225.84.
- On Friday, September 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 109,206 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.91 per share, with a total value of $4,467,617.46.
- On Wednesday, September 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,126 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.34 per share, with a total value of $771,542.84.
- On Tuesday, September 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,225 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.06 per share, with a total value of $1,250,873.50.
- On Monday, September 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,510 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $992,655.00.
- On Wednesday, September 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,460 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.88 per share, with a total value of $1,184,284.80.
- On Tuesday, September 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 70,108 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,708,973.12.
- On Monday, August 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,520 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.51 per share, for a total transaction of $274,555.20.
- On Friday, August 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,620 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $166,181.40.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance
Shares of ASA opened at $41.08 on Thursday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ASA Gold and Precious Metals
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- The Side of Rate Cuts Nobody Is Telling You About
Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.