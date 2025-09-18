Insider Buying: ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Purchases 96,286 Shares of Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 96,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.40 per share, with a total value of $3,889,954.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,407,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,050,112.40. This trade represents a 2.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 91,385 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $3,792,477.50.

On Monday, September 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,256 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.39 per share, with a total value of $714,225.84.

On Friday, September 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 109,206 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.91 per share, with a total value of $4,467,617.46.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,126 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.34 per share, with a total value of $771,542.84.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,225 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.06 per share, with a total value of $1,250,873.50.

On Monday, September 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,510 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $992,655.00.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,460 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.88 per share, with a total value of $1,184,284.80.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 70,108 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,708,973.12.

On Monday, August 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,520 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.51 per share, for a total transaction of $274,555.20.

On Friday, August 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,620 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $166,181.40.

Shares of ASA opened at $41.08 on Thursday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 56.3% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,647,000 after purchasing an additional 378,327 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 280,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 223.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 188,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 130,547 shares during the last quarter. Medici Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,238,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

