Balefire LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

Balefire LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.2% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 114.4% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL opened at $27.15 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $29.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

