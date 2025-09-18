Balefire LLC Raises Holdings in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Balefire LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 11.9% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.2% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 64.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Newmont from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.59.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $78.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.80. Newmont Corporation has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $80.07.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $190,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,133.76. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $477,160.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,472.30. The trade was a 17.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,246 shares of company stock worth $1,253,559. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

