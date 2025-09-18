Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.5%

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $461.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $449.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $463.85.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

