Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 702,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,905,000 after acquiring an additional 243,897 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 41,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,777,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,408,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $89.25 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $64.21 and a one year high of $90.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.05 and its 200 day moving average is $79.17.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.