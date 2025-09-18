74,600 Shares in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF $VPLS Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPLS. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 1,642.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $78.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.19. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.95 and a twelve month high of $79.72.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

