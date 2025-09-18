Barclays PLC $BCS Shares Bought by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,607,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188,263 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 8,892,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,785 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 8,088.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 882,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,549,000 after acquiring an additional 871,335 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth $12,809,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,850,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,420,000 after acquiring an additional 733,520 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.11%.The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1557 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

