Walmart Inc. $WMT Position Reduced by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,541 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 95.2% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at $184,921,584. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $214,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 623,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,750,895.66. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $14,822,719. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $104.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $829.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average of $95.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.49 and a 1-year high of $106.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

