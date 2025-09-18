Sivia Capital Partners LLC Sells 753 Shares of Woori Bank $WF

Sivia Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Woori Bank were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canopy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woori Bank during the first quarter worth $201,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in Woori Bank in the first quarter valued at $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Woori Bank in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in Woori Bank in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Woori Bank in the first quarter valued at $221,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woori Bank Stock Performance

Shares of WF stock opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.27. Woori Bank has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $57.97.

Woori Bank Profile

Woori Bank ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3,574.37 by ($3,571.74). Woori Bank had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 11.84%.The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2,790.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Woori Bank will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

