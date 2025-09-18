Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 129,600.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 637.4% during the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $143.64 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $105.18 and a 52 week high of $144.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.15.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3655 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.