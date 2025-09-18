Sivia Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Textron Inc. $TXT

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Textron by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 4.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Textron by 2.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 965,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

In related news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $2,265,457.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,216.88. This represents a 43.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock opened at $82.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average is $75.86. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.70 and a twelve month high of $91.30.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.80%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.81%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

