Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,453 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,608,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059,340 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,717.5% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,976,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,910 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,943.4% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,102,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,014 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 32,984,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,127,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,387,000 after purchasing an additional 753,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average is $27.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.