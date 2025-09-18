Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,396 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. $SIGI

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,967,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 221.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SIGI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $88.00 target price on Selective Insurance Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $87.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $151,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,337.40. This represents a 8.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Doherty purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 27,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,470. The trade was a 5.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,602 shares of company stock valued at $817,440. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $77.42 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $103.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.24). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

