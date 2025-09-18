Sivia Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Box, Inc. $BOX

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,174 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

BOX Trading Up 0.6%

BOX stock opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.95. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.36.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 20.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $492,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,937,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,363,954.30. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $1,674,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,480,732 shares in the company, valued at $48,612,431.56. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,752 shares of company stock worth $3,395,069 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

