Sivia Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,007 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total transaction of $10,198,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,524.26. This trade represents a 69.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $403,004.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,155.20. This represents a 29.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,645 shares of company stock worth $27,267,158. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of TEL stock opened at $213.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.64. The company has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%.The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

