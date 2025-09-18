Sapient Capital LLC Sells 824 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Sapient Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,448 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,428,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Regions Financial by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 157,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 62.4% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on RF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $750,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 90,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,784.15. This trade represents a 24.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger W. Jenkins bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,638.84. The trade was a 167.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. Regions Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 21.81%.The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.30%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

