Sapient Capital LLC Buys 537 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Sapient Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 81,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

CGDV stock opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $42.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.02.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.1295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

