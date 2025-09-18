Sapient Capital LLC Increases Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Sapient Capital LLC grew its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,985 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,390,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,570,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291,233 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,969,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,043,975,000 after buying an additional 158,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,651,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $991,316,000 after buying an additional 562,246 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Intel by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 37,878,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $849,606,000 after buying an additional 6,829,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,025,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $795,431,000 after buying an additional 1,086,836 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.20.

Intel Trading Down 1.5%

INTC stock opened at $24.90 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

