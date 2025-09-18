Sunpointe LLC Invests $319,000 in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,859,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,781,223,000 after buying an additional 491,307 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $1,877,760,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cintas by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,095,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,469 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,877,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,373,000 after purchasing an additional 59,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,818,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,875,000 after purchasing an additional 295,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,303.55. This represents a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the sale, the director owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $199.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.01. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $180.78 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.54.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

