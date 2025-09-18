Sapient Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Sapient Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Centennial Bank AR increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,931.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.11. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.