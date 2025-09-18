Sapient Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF $IEUR

Sapient Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,560,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,456,000 after buying an additional 2,145,678 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,809,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,815,000 after acquiring an additional 47,495 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,525,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,736,000 after acquiring an additional 43,584 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 113.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,360,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,831,000 after purchasing an additional 724,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,038,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEUR opened at $67.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day moving average is $64.13. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.31.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

