Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Sold by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Prologis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $113.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.86. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $129.51.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 109.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,019. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

