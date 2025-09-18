Sapient Capital LLC Has $945,000 Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Sapient Capital LLC cut its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $188,764.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,837.35. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,330,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 319,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,790,620.97. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,777,764. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $87.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $97.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

