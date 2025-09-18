Sapient Capital LLC Lowers Stake in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Sapient Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,464 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,217.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 448.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $36.03 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $183.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average is $35.86.

HDFC Bank Announces Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.0854 per share. This represents a yield of 101.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HDFC Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.