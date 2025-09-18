Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Stock Holdings Trimmed by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $866,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $163.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.08 and a 200-day moving average of $133.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62. Valero Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $165.65. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 68.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.47.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

