Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,640 Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,640 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Paycom Software by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $2,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total value of $334,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,482.91. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.58.

Read Our Latest Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $214.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.50. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.03 and a fifty-two week high of $267.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.28. Paycom Software had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.