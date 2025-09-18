Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 64,477 Shares of Sempra Energy $SRE

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 87.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,477 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 2,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Trading Down 0.1%

SRE opened at $82.58 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.84.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 28,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $2,430,637.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,149.75. This represents a 65.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $419,399.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,553.80. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,554 shares of company stock worth $2,976,117 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

