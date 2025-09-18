Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $452,000 Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 88.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,627 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $1,230,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $605.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $595.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $543.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $528.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $511.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.67. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,837.09. This represents a 18.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

