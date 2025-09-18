Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Makes New $209,000 Investment in Wabtec $WAB

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAB. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Wabtec by 9.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Wabtec during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wabtec

In other Wabtec news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.97, for a total value of $341,756.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 136,729 shares in the company, valued at $25,974,408.13. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,586. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:WAB opened at $185.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. Wabtec has a 1 year low of $151.81 and a 1 year high of $216.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 10.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WAB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wabtec from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.57.

Wabtec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

