Deere & Company $DE Holdings Cut by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $468.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $387.03 and a 1 year high of $533.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $494.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.02.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.87.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

