Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 98.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK opened at $120.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.67 and a 200-day moving average of $119.24. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.20 and a 52-week high of $127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

