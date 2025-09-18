Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Buys New Shares in ResMed Inc. $RMD

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank boosted its position in ResMed by 6.2% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 35,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in ResMed by 1.7% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 69,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,031,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in ResMed by 445.1% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 397,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,940,000 after buying an additional 324,428 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total value of $739,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,319.50. The trade was a 38.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.48, for a total transaction of $2,238,355.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 455,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,303,978.44. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,588 shares of company stock valued at $5,289,241. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:RMD opened at $271.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.92 and a 12 month high of $293.81. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.57.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on ResMed

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Featured Stories

