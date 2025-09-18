Fermata Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,591 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,876,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,402,000 after purchasing an additional 190,680 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,605,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,321,000 after purchasing an additional 112,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,846,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,219,000 after purchasing an additional 568,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,755,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,740,000 after purchasing an additional 104,095 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of USMV stock opened at $93.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.67. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $83.99 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

