Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 953 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.6% during the first quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 205.0% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 214,700.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,965.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 59,251 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $141.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $142.17. The stock has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

