Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $509,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balefire LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 12,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 116,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,363,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $239.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.20. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $269.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $15,310,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 634,756,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,849,977,285. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,681,554 shares of company stock valued at $643,547,016 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.02.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

