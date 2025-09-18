Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,710 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $19.39.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.