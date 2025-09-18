Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Has $514,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 126,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $82.14 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $81.41 and a 52 week high of $104.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.35.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CL

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.