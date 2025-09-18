Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 3,533.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 380.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 113.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius Research upgraded Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Republic Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.72.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $226.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $197.60 and a one year high of $258.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.09 and a 200 day moving average of $240.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. This represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

