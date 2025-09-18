Short Interest in Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) Decreases By 24.9%

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the August 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALVO. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alvotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alvotech from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Alvotech Stock Down 0.4%

ALVO stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. Alvotech has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.10.

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.40. Alvotech had a net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The business had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alvotech will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alvotech

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alvotech by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,192,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after acquiring an additional 995,538 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Alvotech by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alvotech by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alvotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Alvotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

About Alvotech

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

