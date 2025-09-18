Short Interest in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Declines By 25.3%

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 45,800 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the August 15th total of 61,300 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,208,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,208,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPD opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

Get Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.