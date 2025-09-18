Short Interest in Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Decreases By 20.7%

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 561,800 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 708,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Acrivon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Acrivon Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACRV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6%

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRV. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACRV stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.